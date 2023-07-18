Memorable Elevator Ride: Dubai Ruler's Down-to-Earth Gesture Surprises Indian Entrepreneur

Indian entrepreneur Anas Rahman Junaid, who is the founder and managing director of wealth research agency Hurun India, was in for a treat on his birthday. He and his wife bumped into the ruler of Dubai in an elevator of Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai.

The family were on a holiday in Dubai and were riding the elevator with his family from the 22nd floor of the hotel when they bumped into Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice-president and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai.

They had boarded the elevator earlier and then the monarch stepped in with his entourage.

What pleased them more was Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s down-to-earth nature. Anas said that soon after entering the elevator Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum interacted with his children and asked his young daughter if she knew who his young daughter was.

Anas shared pictures of the sudden meeting on Instagram and said that his wife later clicked the photo of the elevator, saying that it was her ‘favourite’ elevator.

“What are the odds of meeting @hhshkmohd in an elevator? Such a down to earth person. He graciously allowed us to click multiple photographs and had a good chat with Mishel as well," Mumbai-based Anas said in a caption while sharing the photos on Instagram.

“We were shocked. He stepped into the lift and was very friendly. He put his arms around my daughter and asked her if she knew who he was. When we stepped off the elevator, all of us were jumping in excitement," Anas was quoted as saying by UAE-based news outlet Khaleej Times.

“We could not believe that we had actually met him and spoke to him. In fact, my wife later took a photo of the lift and shared it on social media saying it was her most favourite lift in the world. We then sent the photos with him to our school friends and family groups before posting on social media," he further added.