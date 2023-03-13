Home » World » Mexican President Says Mexico is Safer Than the US

Mexican President Says Mexico is Safer Than the US

"Mexico is safer than the United States. There's no problem with traveling safely around Mexico," he told a news conference in response to a question about U.S. travel warnings for Mexico.

Published By: Aashi Sadana

Reuters

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 23:38 IST

Mexico city

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday his country is safer than the U.S. amid criticism of security in Mexico following the kidnapping earlier this month of four Americans in northern Mexico in which two of them died.

Lopez Obrador said American tourists and Mexicans living in the U.S. were well informed about the country’s safety, citing a recent rise in Americans residing in Mexico.

Criticism of the country’s handling of crime was part of an “anti-Mexico" campaign by conservative U.S politicians, who wanted to impede the country’s development, he argued.

Murder rates were around four times higher in Mexico than in the United States in 2020, according to data published by the World Bank.

The U.S. embassy in Mexico did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

