Mild Earthquake Hits Western Nepal

Kathmandu: An earthquake measuring 4.6 magnitude on Richter scale hit western Nepal’s Humla district on Thursday morning, officials said.

top videos Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE Alia Bhatt To Join YRF Spyverse? | SRK's Pathaan Beats Baahubali | Rashmika, Vijay Spotted Together Kriti Sanon & Her Trainer Attempt The 'Hanging Core Challenge'; Know How You Too Can Ace It Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Sent To Censor Board Panel To Avoid Adipurush-like Controversy? EXPLAINED

No loss of life or property has been reported. According to National Seismological Centre, the earthquake was recorded at 11:17 am with its epicentre located at Kalika area of Humla.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)