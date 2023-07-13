Trends :Pak Holi DebatePM France VisitCEPAAgatha ChristieChabahar Port
Home » World » Mild Earthquake Hits Western Nepal

Mild Earthquake Hits Western Nepal

There has been no reports of any loss of life or property

Advertisement

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 20:24 IST

Kathmandu, Nepal

The earthquake was measured at 4.6 in Richter scale. (Representative image/Shutterstock)
The earthquake was measured at 4.6 in Richter scale. (Representative image/Shutterstock)

Kathmandu: An earthquake measuring 4.6 magnitude on Richter scale hit western Nepal’s Humla district on Thursday morning, officials said.

top videos
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Alia Bhatt To Join YRF Spyverse? | SRK's Pathaan Beats Baahubali | Rashmika, Vijay Spotted Together
  • Kriti Sanon & Her Trainer Attempt The 'Hanging Core Challenge'; Know How You Too Can Ace It
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Sent To Censor Board Panel To Avoid Adipurush-like Controversy? EXPLAINED

    • No loss of life or property has been reported.

    According to National Seismological Centre, the earthquake was recorded at 11:17 am with its epicentre located at Kalika area of Humla.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 13, 2023, 20:24 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 20:24 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App