Military Called in Pakistan as Nationwide Unrest Continues after Imran Khan's Arrest

Pakistan’s military was called in large parts of the country on Wednesday to maintain the law and order situation as the nationwide protests triggered by the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan continued for the second day.

Imran Khan’s arrest during a routine hearing in Islamabad on Tuesday has triggered violent protests throughout the country, with clashes between the police forces and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), witnessed in major cities.

Khan, who was taken to an undisclosed location overnight, later appeared in an anti-graft court held at the police headquarters behind closed doors.

These events mark the culmination of months of political turmoil, with Khan leading an unprecedented campaign against the influential military, resulting in mass arrests of protesters. He was sent on an eight-day remand to the anti-corruption watchdog.

Advertisement

The Federal cabinet approved the deployment of the army in two provinces and the capital to restore peace, a statement from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office said.

What Pak Military Said

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s military media wing said that May 9 would be remembered as a “black chapter", referring to the protests “targeting army property and installations" after Imran Khan’s arrest.

“We will not allow anyone to take the law into their hands," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The ISPR said Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) “in line with the NAB statement and law". “Immediately after this arrest, attacks were perpetrated on the army’s properties and installations while slogans anti-army slogans were raised."

Advertisement

How Imran Khan’s Party Responded

In a statement issued on Twitter, the PTI said that the Pakistani military’s version of events “contradicts the facts" and that it was based on a “poor understanding" of the ground situation.

Advertisement

The party said the ISPR statement was a “sad collection of hatred and revenge-based narratives" against the PTI.

It went on to add that the upheaval throughout the country after Imran’s arrest was due to many reasons which had created “bitterness" in the people.

Advertisement

‘Exemplary Punishment’

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the deadly protests by the supporters of Imran Khan after his arrest in a corruption case and warned to deal with demonstrators with an iron fist.

“Attack on public property is an act of terrorism and enmity towards the country," he said in a brief address to the nation. Shehbaz added that those taking the law into their own hands would be dealt with an iron fist.

Advertisement

“They will be given an exemplary punishment," he said.

Meanwhile, mobile data services were shut for a second day while Twitter, YouTube and Facebook were disrupted, Geo News reported. Protesters continue to attack government buildings, and causing serious damage to government property.

Members of the business community and civil society voiced against the partial and complete internet shutdowns, according to Dawn newspaper.

In a joint statement, they said the signatories were “deeply troubled" by the clampdown and said the government was disrupting access to healthcare, emergency and financial services.

United Nations on Imran Khan

On Wednesday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres took note of the ongoing protests in Pakistan and called for “all parties to refrain from violence".

He stressed the need to respect the right to peaceful assembly and urged the authorities to respect due process and the rule of law in proceedings brought against former Khan.

(With inputs from agencies)