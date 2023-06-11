Minor Girl Dies in France While Attempting Viral Challenge on TikTok. All You Need to Know

A 16-year-old girl has died in France while attempting the viral “scarf game" challenge on TikTok, a trend that has already claimed several lives since last year.

Christy Sibali Dominique Gloire Gassaille tried the deadly social media challenge at her home when she breathed her last on May 27, The New York Post reported.

Gloire, who grew up in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, was interred on June 7, near her residence in Orleans in France.

The scarf game challenge is a deadly ‘blackout challenge’ that has claimed several lives over the last year. It involves fastening the cloth around the neck to asphyxiate oneself until passing out for internet clout, the report said.

Advertisement

The dangerous pursuit can result in blocking the oxygen flow to the brain causing seizures, serious injuries and even death.

A search for the “scarf game" yielded “no results" on the Chinese-owned platform.

“This phrase may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines. Promoting a safe and positive experience is TikTok’s top priority. For more information, we invite you to review our Community Guidelines," a message reads on the TikTok.

Earlier in January, 12-year-old Milagros Soto died while attempting the deadly trend with a makeshift noose in Argentina. The incident was reportedly caught on camera.

Last year, 14-year-old Leon Brown and 12-year-old Archie Battersbee in UK allegedly died due to the same viral challenge.

TikTok is facing wrongful death lawsuits in the US after two California girls allegedly hanged themselves to death after viewing “blackout challenge" videos on TikTok.

Advertisement

In a similar incident, a Chinese influencer with 1,76,000 followers on social media died on June 2 after consuming excessive amounts of potent liquor on camera as part of a viral challenge.