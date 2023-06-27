Minorities in Pakistan: Sikh from Peshawar Shot Dead, 3rd Such Incident This Year | Exclusive

Even as a grocery store owner, Manmohan Singh, was killed in a firing by unknown armed motorcyclists in Yakatoot area of Peshawar on Saturday, incidents of targeted killings of minorities, including Hindus, Sikhs and Christians being tortured and assaulted in Pakistan, have surfaced.

Singh’s was the third attack on a Sikh community member this year in Pakistan.

On Friday, a Sikh shopkeeper, identified as Tarlok Singh, was shot at by unidentified men. He suffered injuries.

Last month, assailants gunned down Sardar Singh in a passer-by shooting in the eastern city of Lahore. Sardar Singh received a fatal gunshot to the head.

JAN TO JUNE REPORT

From January to June 2023, 38 women from Christian and Hindu communities have been abducted or force converted, and seven killed, according to a survey.

88 persons were killed extra-judicially after allegations under the blasphemy laws during the period of 36 years, which tarnished the image of Pakistan.

POLICE CLAIM ARRESTS AFTER PESHAWAR KILLING

Manmohan Singh ran a grocery store in Rashid Garhi in Peshawar and was the sole breadwinner for his family, United Sikhs, a humanitarian group, said on Twitter.

According to Pakistan police, a few suspects and suspicious persons have been arrested.