Missing Titanic Submarine Has 70 Hours Left in the Depths of Atlantic Ocean

A search and rescue operation is underway in the Atlantic Ocean for a missing submarine that was deployed to explore the wreckage of the Titanic, the iconic ocean liner that sank over a hundred years ago.

The submarine, equipped with advanced technology, is carrying five individuals, including British billionaire and explorer Hamish Harding. It is estimated that the submarine has approximately 70 hours of oxygen remaining.

The vessel was reported overdue Sunday night about 700 kilometres south of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Canadian Coast Guard vessel and military aircraft were assisting the search effort, which was being led by the US Coast Guard in Boston.

Addressing a news conference Monday, US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said they “anticipate that they’re somewhere between 70 to the full 96 hours" of oxygen available on the vessel at this point.

Advertisement

According to the Coast Guard, the craft submerged Sunday morning, and its support vessel lost contact with it about an hour and 45 minutes later.

The submersible was operated by OceanGate Expeditions, which said its focus was on those aboard and their families.

David Concannon, an adviser to OceanGate, said the submersible had an 96-hour oxygen supply starting at roughly 6 a.m. Sunday.

OceanGate’s expeditions to the Titanic wreck site include archaeologists and marine biologists. The company also brings people who pay to come along.

Known as “missions specialists," they take turns operating sonar equipment and performing other tasks in the five-person submersible.

The Coast Guard said Monday that there was one pilot and four “mission specialists" aboard.

Advertisement

U.K. businessman Hamish Harding was one of the mission specialists, according to Action Aviation, a company for which Harding serves as chairman.

Read More: Who is Hamish Harding? The British Billionaire on Missing Submarine Exploring Titanic

Harding is an adventurer who holds three Guinness World Records, including longest duration at full ocean depth by a crewed vessel. In March 2021, he and ocean explorer Victor Vescovo dived to the lowest depth of the Mariana Trench.

Advertisement

The expedition was OceanGate’s third annual voyage to chronicle the deterioration of Titanic, which struck an iceberg and sank in 1912, killing all but about 700 of the roughly 2,200 passengers and crew.

Since the wreckage’s discovery in 1985, it has been slowly succumbing to metal-eating bacteria. Some have predicted the ship could vanish in a matter of decades as holes yawn in the hull and sections disintegrate.

The initial group of tourists in 2021 paid USD 100,000 to USD 150,000 apiece to go on the trip on the submersible, named Titan. It is capable of diving 4,000 meters or 13,120 feet “with a comfortable safety margin," OceanGate said in its court filing.

Advertisement

It weighs 20,000 pounds (9,072 kilograms) in the air, but is ballasted to be neutrally buoyant once it reaches the seafloor, the company said.

The Titan is made of “titanium and filament wound carbon fiber" and has proven to “withstand the enormous pressures of the deep ocean," OceanGate stated.

OceanGate told the court that Titan’s viewport is “the largest of any deep diving submersible" and that its technology provides an “unrivaled view" of the deep ocean.