Pakistani Tycoon, Who Died in Titanic Submersible, Survived Horrifying Plane Incident in 2019

Pakistani businessman, who was among the five people dead on the Titanic tourist submersible, had been on a horrific flight in 2019 that left him fearing for his life.

Pakistani-British tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman were among the five people aboard the submersible missing near the wreck of the Titanic died, likely in an instant, after their vessel suffered a “catastrophic implosion" in the ocean depths.

The search led by rescuers from US and Canada ended on Thursday after they discovered a “debris field" in the search area. The family of the British-Pakistani father and son expressed “profound grief" at their loss on Friday.

It has now emerged that the Pakistani tycoon was also previously involved in a horrific flight where he had a scary near-death experience.

Shahzada Dawood’s wife Christine Dawood recalled an incident from 2019 where Shahzada Dawood survived a terrifying ordeal on a plane.

In a 2019 blog post, which resurfaced during the rescue of the submergible, Christine Dawood detailed a life-changing flight where the plane “plunged" multiple times while flying through a storm.

“I should have known when they cancelled our flight and put us on the next one. We should have taken the sign, gone back home and had a long and generous breakfast. But we didn’t, and this flight became one of the most memorable ones of my life," Christine said in the blog post titled ‘Living With Anxiety’ shared on a website Next Step Now.

She detailed how the plane took a deep plunge and dropped to more than three to five metres, which is very unusual.

“The start was uneventful and so was most of the cruising but just as the seatbelt signs came on to alert us to our imminent landing approach, the plane took a deep plunge. I later read that a plane doesn’t drop more than three to five metres during turbulence, but my stomach in that moment would beg to differ. The whole cabin let out one simultaneous cry, which turned to a whimper and then silence," the blog post read.

“The plane plunged again, and shook left and right. I felt like a grain in a big bag of sand, or a boxer being soundly defeated – punched from all directions. I clutched my armrests, as if that would make a difference," she went on.

She further said that she made a deal with God then. “Let me land safely and I’ll never touch a cigarette again," she said.

However, there were more turbulence and the pilot announced that he would try landing from a different angle.

“Shake left, shake right! My head hit the window. Then came an announcement. It was the captain telling us that he would try to land from a different angle. The engines roared and we gained height again," she said.

“The force of the thrust slowing the plane brought me back to reality. We had made it. We had survived. But I still couldn’t move. I still couldn’t comprehend. We were safely on the ground and yet my throat felt as if a noose was tightly around it," she added.

The small submarine, in which Shahzada Dawood, disappeared on Sunday as it descended to the Titanic, which sits more than two miles below the ocean’s surface and 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.