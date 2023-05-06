Mississippi Shooting: Shooter Kills One, Hurts Five during Cinco de Mayo Party

Trends :US Default FearsTexas Mall ShootingRussia-Ukraine Peace?Central Asia SummitChina Data Erasure
One dead and five injured in a shooting at The Scratch Kitchen in Ocean Springs, Mississippi during a Cinco de Mayo party. The shooter is still at large.

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

Associated Press

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 15:12 IST

Ocean Springs, Mississippi

A person was killed and at least five others were injured in a shooting during a Cinco de Mayo party at a Mississippi restaurant. (Image: AP Photo)
One person is dead after at least five people were shot during a Cinco de Mayo party at a Mississippi restaurant late Friday night, police said.

Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston confirmed the number of victims who were shot at The Scratch Kitchen on Government Street, the Sun Herald reported.

Jackson County Deputy Coroner James Prisock shortly after midnight confirmed the death of one of the victims, the Sun Herald reported.

It was not immediately clear if any arrests had been made early Saturday morning. Police at the scene were examining the restaurant’s patio area, the newspaper reported.

The Scratch Kitchen’s owner told the Sun Herald there were about 200 people at the restaurant when the shooter ran past employees who were doing security checks at the entrance to the patio.

“The person who did the shooting wasn’t a customer," owner Brittany Alexander said. “He didn’t get an arm band or anything to be out here."

Ocean Springs is about 4 miles (6 kilometres) east of Biloxi, Mississippi.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Shankhyaneel Sarkar

Shankhyaneel SarkarShankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issu...Read More

first published: May 06, 2023, 15:12 IST
last updated: May 06, 2023, 15:12 IST
