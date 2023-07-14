Mob Chanting ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ Attacks Indian Student with Rods in Sydney, Films Assault

A mob of Khalistani separatists attacked an Indian student in Australia’s Sydney on Friday, a report by Australia Today revealed. The student chose to identify as Swapnil Singh to the news outlet - hiding his original name fearing for his life - and was attacked in Westmead, a suburb of Western Sydney.

Swapnil told Australia Today that he is an international student and was on his way to work when a mob of Khalistani separatists attacked him with iron rods. He was struck with a rod on the left side of his face.

He said he was sitting in the car that he drives as part of his work when he suddenly saw the mob of four to five Khalistani separatists converge upon his car. They opened the left side door of the car and started striking him.

While they beat him, they chanted ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ slogans and some from the mob started recording the incident.

“I work as a driver and my vehicle was parked just 50 metres from where I live. As soon as I sat in my driving seat these Khalistan supporters came out of nowhere. One of them opened the left side door of my vehicle and hit me with an iron road on my cheekbone under my left eye. Two of them were recording (the attack) on their phones while 4-5 hit me from all sides," Swapnil was quoted as saying by the Australia Today.

“Everything happened within (a span of) 5 minutes and they left saying ‘this should be enough lesson’ for me for opposing the Khalistan issue, if not, they are ready to give me more lessons like this," he further added.

The report pointed out that people in the neighbourhood and passersby reported the incident to the New South Wales (NSW) Police following the attack. The NSW reached the scene and called paramedics who took Swapnil to Westmead Hospital with serious injuries to his head, leg and arm.