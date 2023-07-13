Modi in France: PM Receives Rousing Welcome from Indian Community in Paris | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with “proud" and enthusiastic members of the Indian community on Thursday, who had gathered outside a hotel in Paris to welcome him. PM Modi arrived for a two-day visit to France and was received by his counterpart, Elisabeth Borne, at Paris Airport, where he was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome and greeted by dignitaries.

The Prime Minister was seen greeting members of the diaspora community with folded hands and occasional handshakes. He was also spotted waving the tricolor flag held by a young girl.

In a tweet, PM Modi shared pictures of his interactions and stated, “A warm welcome by the Indian diaspora in Paris! Across the world, our diaspora has made a mark for themselves and are admired for their diligence and hardworking nature."

Chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai" and “Jai Hind," accompanied by the resounding beats of drums, reverberated in full fervor during the Prime Minister’s brief meeting and greetings with the diaspora members in the French city.

A woman was seen singing and stating, “Modi hai toh mumkin hai" (If Modi is there, then anything is possible).

Speaking to News18, a woman speaking about her interaction with PM Modi said: “The Prime Minister greeted each one of us, and it felt so special. It is a dream come true to see him and we pray for his healthy and long life. We also thank him for his services to the country."

Another woman expressed feeling “proud" and said she hopes that “the strategic partnership between India and France grows stronger, and we contribute to both countries."

The Prime Minister is set to address the Indian Community event at the iconic La Seine Musicale at approximately 11 PM IST today.

Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with President Emmanuel Macron and join him for the annual Bastille Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour. “Landed in Paris. Looking forward to boosting India-France cooperation during this visit. My various programmes today include an interaction with the Indian community later in the evening," Modi tweeted soon after his arrival here.