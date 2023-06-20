Modi in US: Jackets Adorned with PM's Face Spotted in New York | WATCH

Members of the Indian diaspora gave a rousing welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in New York on Tuesday for the first leg of his inaugural state visit to the US. Among them was Minesh C Patel, who was seen wearing a unique Nehru jacket with an image of the Prime Minister printed on it.

Speaking to ANI, Patel said, “This jacket was made in 2015 during Gujarat Day… We have 26 of this (jackets) and out of these 26 (jackets) four of them are here today."

Patel was referring to Prime Minister Modi’s visit to US in 2015, a year after he won the Lok Sabha elections.

The Prime Minister was warmly welcomed by the Indian community upon his arrival in New York. Amidst chants of ‘Modi, Modi’, the Prime Minister, wearing a smile, shook hands and greeted enthusiastic members of the diaspora at the airport.

In his first leg of his US visit, PM Modi will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters on Wednesday. “I will commence my visit in New York, where I will celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21 at the United Nations Headquarters with the UN leadership and members of the international community," the prime minister said in a statement.