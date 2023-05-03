Trends :King Charles CoronationPrince HarryBilawal Bhutto ZardariSCO MeetingTrump Sexual Assault
Moscow May Sabotage Undersea Cables as Part of Its War on Ukraine: NATO

Moscow May Sabotage Undersea Cables as Part of Its War on Ukraine: NATO

NATO's intelligence chief said the Russians are more active than we have seen them in years in this domain.

Published By: Saurabh Verma

Reuters

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 18:54 IST

BRUSSELS

NATO said there are heightened concerns that Russia may target undersea cables and other critical infrastructure in an effort to disrupt western life. (File photo: AFP)
NATO said there are heightened concerns that Russia may target undersea cables and other critical infrastructure in an effort to disrupt western life. (File photo: AFP)

There is a heightened risk Russia may sabotage undersea cables to punish Western nations for supporting Ukraine, NATO’s intelligence chief David Cattler said on Wednesday.

“There are heightened concerns that Russia may target undersea cables and other critical infrastructure in an effort to disrupt western life to gain leverage against those nations that are providing security to Ukraine," Cattler told reporters.

“The Russians are more active than we have seen them in years in this domain," he said, adding they were more actively patrolling throughout the Atlantic than in recent years.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

  • Tags:
first published: May 03, 2023, 18:54 IST
last updated: May 03, 2023, 18:54 IST
