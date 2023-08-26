Trends :Joe BidenTerry Gou TaiwanUS Chopper CrashUS-China TradeSouth China Sea
Home » World » Moscow Mayor Says Russia Has Downed Another Drone Headed towards Capital

Moscow Mayor Says Russia Has Downed Another Drone Headed towards Capital

A drone that was approaching the Istrinskii district of Moscow was thwarted on Saturday morning.

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: August 26, 2023, 12:53 IST

Moscow, Russia

A security officer stands guard near a damaged office building in the Moscow City following a reported Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow Russia. (Image: Reuters/Representative)
A security officer stands guard near a damaged office building in the Moscow City following a reported Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow Russia. (Image: Reuters/Representative)

Russian air defences destroyed a drone as it approached Moscow, the city’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin said early on Saturday.

“Tonight, air defence forces destroyed a drone on approach to Moscow in the Istrinskii district," Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

“Preliminarily, there were no casualties or damage. Emergency services are working on the site," he added.

Moscow was rarely targeted during the early stages of the conflict in Ukraine though attacks have mounted of late.

The capital and other Russian regions have been targeted by a barrage of Ukrainian drone attacks in recent days after Kyiv vowed earlier this summer to “return" the conflict to Russia.

In the Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine, authorities said three civilians were killed by Kyiv’s forces on Wednesday.

    • That same day, a drone crashed into a skyscraper in a Moscow business district and smashed a window, without causing any casualties, according to authorities.

    It was the sixth consecutive night the Moscow region had been targeted by drone strikes.

    It was the sixth consecutive night the Moscow region had been targeted by drone strikes.

    first published: August 26, 2023, 12:53 IST
    last updated: August 26, 2023, 12:53 IST
