Moscow Mayor Says Russia Has Downed Another Drone Headed towards Capital

Russian air defences destroyed a drone as it approached Moscow, the city’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin said early on Saturday.

“Tonight, air defence forces destroyed a drone on approach to Moscow in the Istrinskii district," Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

“Preliminarily, there were no casualties or damage. Emergency services are working on the site," he added.

Moscow was rarely targeted during the early stages of the conflict in Ukraine though attacks have mounted of late.

The capital and other Russian regions have been targeted by a barrage of Ukrainian drone attacks in recent days after Kyiv vowed earlier this summer to “return" the conflict to Russia.

In the Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine, authorities said three civilians were killed by Kyiv’s forces on Wednesday.