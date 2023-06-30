"Most Painful Eid for Me": Pakistan's Ex-PM Imran Khan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan described Thursday’s Eid as the most painful one for him as thousands of workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continue to suffer in jail in the wake of arrests made after the May 9 violence.

Posting a long message on Twitter, Imran Khan rued that around 10,000 PTI workers and supporters are jailed and being treated as criminals for protesting peacefully.

“16 of our workers shot dead and 8 others suspected to have been killed but cannot be confirmed because relatives have gone underground because of the fear of police. 50 others suffered bullet wounds," he added.

Speaking on the May 9 violence, Khan said “Shockingly no mention of the use of this excessive force by security forces on unarmed protesters. And no independent investigation to ascertain what really happened on 9th May."

“Instead, by peddling a one-sided anti-PTI official narrative, a reign of terror has been unleashed on anyone associated with the party with only one aim to dismantle it before elections," he added.

Complaining about the clampdown on media in Pakistan, the PTI leader said that his party and nation will come out of this “dark phase" much stronger.

Pakistan’s military faced violent attacks last month after the former premier was arrested in a graft case. His supporters and other protestors attacked public property and military installations, leading to large-scale damage.

On Tuesday, Imran Khan challenged the Pakistan Army to hold open trials for those accused of causing unrest on May 9.

This comes weeks after thousands of demonstrators from Khan’s party attacked the military headquarters in Rawalpindi and stormed an air base in Mianwali in the Punjab province.

The demonstrators were angry over Khan’s arrest after he was dragged from a courthouse in Islamabad. The violence subsided only after he was released on an order from Pakistan’s Supreme Court.

By then, at least 10 people were killed in clashes and police arrested more than 5,000 people in connection with the riots.