Trends :Journalist AttackedShehbaz SharifParis BurningPakistan DefaultMexico Heat
Home » World » Mother of French Teen Shot by Police Said Officer ‘Saw an Arab Face’

Mother of French Teen Shot by Police Said Officer ‘Saw an Arab Face’

In a sombre response, Mounia, the victim’s mother said that she does not blame the police but only that officer who killed her son.

Advertisement

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 08:00 IST

Paris, France

A protester holds a placard and a t-shirt with slogans But who's protecting us from the police ? and "Justice for Nahel" during a march in tribute to Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in Nanterre, Paris suburb, France. (Image: Reuters)
A protester holds a placard and a t-shirt with slogans But who's protecting us from the police ? and "Justice for Nahel" during a march in tribute to Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in Nanterre, Paris suburb, France. (Image: Reuters)

The mother of a French teenager whose killing by a police officer sparked riots said Thursday she thought the death was racially motivated but she did not bear a grudge against the force as a whole.

“I don’t blame the police, I blame one person: the one who took the life of my son," Mounia told the France 5 channel in her first media interview since the shooting on Tuesday morning.

“I have friends who are officers. They are completely behind me… they don’t agree with what happened," she said.

Advertisement

She said the 38-year-old officer, who has since been charged with voluntary homicide, had other ways of controlling her son, who was at the wheel of a powerful Mercedes without a licence.

“He didn’t need to kill my son. A bullet? So close to his chest? No, no," the single mother, described as a worker in the medical sector, told the channel in tears.

The officer “saw an Arab face, a little kid, and wanted to take his life," she said.

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • “How long is this going to go on for? How many other children are going to go like this? How many mothers will find themselves like me?" she added.

    Mounia led a march through the suburb of Nanterre, west of Paris, where she lived with her son on Thursday which ended with protesters clashing with police.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shankhyaneel SarkarShankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issu...Read More

    first published: June 30, 2023, 08:00 IST
    last updated: June 30, 2023, 08:00 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App