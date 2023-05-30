Mass Shooting at Florida's Hollywood Beach Injures Nine People, Including Three Minors

Police in Florida’s Hollywood Beach on Monday afternoon (local time) responded to reports of multiple people shot, including at least 3 minors, according to a report by US-based news outlet CBS.

The report said that nine people were transported to nearby hospitals, one person was taken into custody and one person was still at large in the 1200 block of N. Boardwalk where the mass shooting occurred.

It was later reported that the victims were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

The CBS report citing footage from helicopters said multiple police cruisers and other vehicles including a crime scene van and fire-rescue trucks have reached the area.

According to a live cam in the area, whose footage has been shared in social media, individuals were seen fleeing the scene in a state of panic.

Police officers have closed one roadway and set up a perimeter, the report said. They have asked people to avoid the Hollywood Beach area spanning from Johnson to Garfield Street, including the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk, until the investigation is concluded.

Hollywood Beach is a popular beach destination about 17 kilometres south of Fort Lauderdale and 32 kilometres north of Miami. The beach was expected to see more visitors than usual due to the Memorial Day holiday.

“Thank you to the good Samaritans, paramedics, police and emergency room doctors and nurses for their immediate response to aid the victims of today’s shooting," Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said in a statement, according to CBS.

Officials speaking to CBS News said the an altercan began between two groups which later escalated to shots being fired.