‘Mutual Trust, Mutual Respect and Masterchef’: PM Modi Lauds Indian Diaspora for Strengthening India-Australia Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the Indian diaspora for strengthening the India-Australia bilateral relationship and contributing to Australia’s growth while addressing the mega diaspora event on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the Indian diaspora for also strengthening the people-to-people relationship between both nations.

“India Australia relations were first thought to be based on three Cs - Commonwealth, Cricket and Curry," PM Modi said and his response was met with cheers. He then went on to explain that India and Australia ties are larger than this.

“Mutual trust and mutual respect has laid the foundation for stronger India and Australia ties and it is due to the diaspora. The diaspora and the Indian community who have strengthened the bond between both countries," PM Modi said.

“There is a lot of geographical distance between India and Australia but we are bound together by the Indian diaspora, the Indian Ocean, cricket, tennis and cinema," PM Modi further added.

The Prime Minister also quipped that ‘Masterchef’ also has helped India and Australia form stronger bonds.

The Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was in awe of the reception he received from the Indian diaspora. “The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss," Albanese said, who was seen sporting a saffron tie.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with traditional Vedic chanting and other cultural forms of welcome as he arrived at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, accompanied by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

PM Modi told the people gathered in the event that when the banking sector in major global economies are facing problems, the Indian banking sector has stood strong.

“India is a force for global good and is the mother of democracy. Whenever there is a calamity of global scale, India is first to extend its help. Be it International Solar Alliance or Disaster Resilient Infrastructure or International Big Cat Alliance, India has acted as a binding force to help every nation," PM Modi said.

“Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas are the basis of our domestic governance and vision for global governance," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi said a new consulate will soon be opened in Brisbane. He said that both governments are discussing Australia-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

The PM told the attendees that in order to facilitate migration, accepting respective nation’s colleges and universities degrees, mobility and skill progress concrete steps are being taken by both nations.