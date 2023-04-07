Myanmar Civil War: More Than 10,000 Flee to Thailand as Insurgents, Junta Clash

Close to 10,000 Burmese people fled to Thailand as the Myanmar junta and units of an ethnic armed group engaged in fierce fighting which began this Wednesday, the BBC said in a report.

The BBC report citing Thai officials said the Burmese who fled to Thailand are from Shwe Kokko town, controlled by a pro-military militia and is also home to Chinese owned–casinos. The BBC said it is one of the largest instances of people moving across the border following the beginning of the military coup two years ago.

The Myanmar military failed to impose its authority on vast swathes of the country and ethnic armed groups have been fighting the military for decades. They have formed People’s Defence Forces (PDFs) across the country and continue to offer stiff opposition to the junta.

Thousands have died and more than 1 million have been displaced since the coup. The UN says one-third of Myanmar is in need of aid.

The recent fight erupted after the ethnic group Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and its allies carried out attacks on military outposts and a gate camp near Shwe Kokko on Wednesday. The KNLA members told BBC Thai that more than 80 people died on both sides.

Thailand’s Mae Sot and Mae Ramat areas said humanitarian assistance is needed urgently and refugees were housed in schools, monasteries and rubber farms.

The ethnic group closed the Myawaddy-Kawkareik Asia highway for the next 14 days. In Shwe Kokko, the Border Guard Forces are asking people to remain indoors and continue to guard the casinos.

The BBC in its report said the junta continues to crush civilian resistance and arrested 15 teachers for teaching schools backed by the exiled National Unity Government (NUG).

These teachers were arrested from their homes in Mandalay, Saigang and Magway, the BBC said. Earlier in July, 30 teachers were arrested for similar reasons.

The BBC report also pointed out how the junta views the establishment of independent schools and clinics as a threat to its existence and how children have suffered the most due to the civil war as the number of students taking the 10th grade matriculation exam in state-run schools has dropped drastically.

