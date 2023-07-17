Mysterious Object Found on Australian Beach Sparks MH370 Debris Speculation

A mysterious object has been found on an Australian beach near Green Head in Western Australia, leaving locals and authorities puzzled. Speculation arose online on Monday (July 17), with some suggesting it could be related to the missing plane MH370, which vanished in 2014.

However, aviation expert Geoffrey Thomas dismissed this theory, stating that the object is more likely a part of a rocket launched in the past year, ruling out any connection to MH370 or a Boeing 777 airplane.

“It appears to be a possible fuel tank from a rocket that has been launched in the last 12 months that’s dropped into the Indian Ocean, somewhere in the Indian Ocean, and washed up at Green Head," Geoffrey Thomas, aviation expert and editor-in-chief at airlineratings.com, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

“There’s no chance it’s part of MH370. It’s not any part of a Boeing 777 and the fact is MH370 was lost nine and a half years ago so it would show a great deal more wear and tear on the debris," he added.

According to local media reports, a collaborative investigation involving the Western Australia police, the Australian Defence Force, and maritime partners is currently underway.

“We want to reassure the community that we are actively engaged in a collaborative effort with various State and Federal agencies to determine the object’s origin and nature," Western Australia Police Force (WAPF) said in a statement.

“The investigation is ongoing, and until further information is available, we urge everyone to refrain from drawing conclusions," it added. The police further said the object is being treated as hazardous, until the origin of it can be established. “People in the area should keep a safe distance."