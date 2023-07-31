Mystery Object Found on Australian Beach is Indian Rocket Debris, Space Agency Concludes

A mysterious object found on an Australian beach on July 17 has been identified as debris from an Indian rocket, according to the country’s space agency. The barnacle-encrusted cylinder was discovered near Jurien Bay in mid-July. Speculations about its origin ranged from military connections to the missing MH370 flight.

Less than two weeks after examining the object, the Australian Space Agency (ASA) on Monday confirmed that the object was “most likely" debris from an “expended third-stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle" operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). However, the Indian agency is yet to publicly confirm the report.

“We have concluded the object located on a beach near Jurien Bay in Western Australia is most likely debris from an expended third-stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). The PSLV is a medium-lift launch vehicle operated by ISRO," the agency tweeted.

The two-meter-high object with dangling cables is currently in storage. Both countries are cooperating to confirm its identity and discuss their obligations under UN space treaties.

“The debris remains in storage and the Australian Space Agency is working with ISRO, who will provide further confirmation to determine next steps, including considering obligations under the United Nations space treaties," ASA said.

If the community spots any further suspected debris they should report it to local authorities and notify the Australian Space Agency, it added.

Australia had previously encountered space debris when a sheep farmer found a charred chunk from a SpaceX mission in New South Wales last August.