Trends :Pakistan DefaultMexico HeatQuran BurningFrench PoliceChina Spy Balloon
Home » World » Nagorno-Karabakh Rears its Head Again as 4 Armenian Soldiers Killed by Azerbaijani Fire

Nagorno-Karabakh Rears its Head Again as 4 Armenian Soldiers Killed by Azerbaijani Fire

The decades-long territorial dispute between the Caucasus enemies risked restarting after a thaw as separatist authorities said four Armenian soldiers were killed.

Advertisement

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 11:58 IST

Yerevan, Armenia

Four Armenian soldiers were killed on Wednesday by Azerbaijani fire in Nagorno-Karabakh, said separatist authorities in the breakaway region, which has been at the centre of a decades-long territorial dispute between the Caucasus enemies.

On Wednesday morning, “units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened artillery fire" on Armenian positions, the Artsakh Defense Army said, adding there were “four servicemen who were killed in action as a result of another provocation by Azerbaijan".

In a later statement the group said that the situation along the border was now “relatively stable".

Advertisement

The news came as the United States mediates three days of new peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, in its latest attempt to quell a conflict that has flared repeatedly.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken opened closed-door talks with the adversaries’ foreign ministers just outside Washington on Tuesday, in the second such negotiation session he has led in as many months.

Russia has historically been the mediator between the two former Soviet republics but the United States and European Union have been increasingly active as Moscow gets bogged down in its invasion of Ukraine.

Armenia has repeatedly accused Russian peacekeepers of failing to live up to promises to protect ethnic Armenians in line with a 2020 ceasefire negotiated by Moscow after six weeks of fighting left thousands dead.

Russia last week pressed Azerbaijan to let traffic through the Lachin corridor that links Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh — a predominantly ethnic Armenian area effectively controlled by Yerevan since war during the collapse of the Soviet Union.

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • The International Committee of the Red Cross said Azerbaijan had blocked access for convoys delivering aid to Karabakh, raising concerns of shortages of food and medicine.

    Azerbaijan has insisted that civilians and aid convoys can travel through.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shankhyaneel SarkarShankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issu...Read More

    first published: June 28, 2023, 11:41 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 11:58 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App