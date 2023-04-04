Home » World » Nancy Pelosi Says Putin Interfered in 2016 US Elections Out of Fear of Hillary Clinton

Nancy Pelosi Says Putin Interfered in 2016 US Elections Out of Fear of Hillary Clinton

Nancy Pelosi claims Putin interfered in 2016 US election due to fear of Hillary Clinton's clarity and position

Advertisement

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 12:21 IST

New York, United States

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) meets then-US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton upon her arrival at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Vladivostok (Image: Reuters File)
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) meets then-US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton upon her arrival at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Vladivostok (Image: Reuters File)

Former US House Speaker and US House of Representatives member Nancy Pelosi said Russian President Vladimir Putin interfered in the 2016 presidential election out of his fear of former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Her comments came during an event at the Columbia School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) on Monday. The California congresswoman and Hillary Clinton spoke about global politics and national security and the latter is also a professor of practice at SIPA, a role she assumed this January.

“It was her clarity and position to [Putin] that made him turn around and ensure in an illegal way come out against her in her campaign. Interference in our democracy by Vladimir Putin, because Hillary Clinton was the person he feared most in terms of his lack of democracy in Russia," Pelosi was quoted as saying by Newsweek.

Advertisement

The US claims, citing its intelligence officials, that the Russian Federation and Putin ordered an interference campaign to hurt Hillary Clinton’s electoral chances and help former US president Donald Trump.

RELATED NEWS

Intelligence officials claim that Russians hacked into Democratic National Committee’s server to obtain emails and documents to generate a negative public image of the former first lady and Democrat administration at that time under the Obama presidency.

Clinton previously criticized Putin and said the 2011 elections in Russia were a scam. Putin also claimed that protests in Moscow against the Russian President were backed by the US State Department, according to the Politico.

Trump, who won against Clinton in 2016, has frequently questioned the allegations of Putin’s involvement in the election. In an interview in 2018, he expressed his trust in his intelligence officials but acknowledged Putin’s strong denial of the accusations. Trump added that he failed to see any reason for Putin to do such an act.

Advertisement

Before serving as Trump’s director of national intelligence, Dan Coats affirmed that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, and expressed concern over it. During his tenure, Trump asked Coats and former CIA Director Mike Pompeo to refute any alleged ties between his campaign and Russia’s interference, but Coats refused to comply with the request.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Shankhyaneel SarkarShankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issu...Read More

first published: April 04, 2023, 12:20 IST
last updated: April 04, 2023, 12:21 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Displays Toned Figure In Sparkly Designer Bodysuit, Check Out The Diva's Chic And Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Inside Neha Dhupia's Family Holiday In Maldives: Actress Enjoys Quality Time With Hubby Angad Bedi, Kids Mehr And Guriq