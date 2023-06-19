Amid 'Modi, Modi' Chants, Indian-Americans Hold Unity Marches in Washington, New York Ahead of PM's Visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US, the Indian-American diaspora held out unity marches across major American cities to extend a warm welcome to PM Modi.

The Indian Americans organised the marches across 20 major cities in the US including Washington and New York, where they chanted ‘Modi Modi’, ‘Vande Mataram’, and ‘Vande America’.

“We are very enthusiastic to greet PM Narendra Modi here. We have been waiting and we are ready to welcome him as a world leader… Modi hai toh Mumkin hai!" Kamaljeet Singh Soni, a Member of the Sikh diaspora, told ANI.

Preparations are underway in New York and Washington where Narendra Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Indian-American diaspora, Ramesh Anam Reddy, who was one of the participants in the march, said, “We are all here, the Indian diaspora in Washington DC, Maryland and all the surrounding cities, we are all here to celebrate the ‘Unity Day’ and the PM Modi joining American president Biden. So, this is a great event for all of us and a great moment for all of us."

Reddy added that more than 20 cities have joined the unity marches. The participants were also seen dancing to the tunes of the song “Har Har Modi."

Raj Bhansali said he participated in the rally to “support PM Modi". “It feels great to be able to engage with our Indian community. It is a very proud moment for all of us that PM Modi will be visiting the United States," he said.

PM Narendra Modi will also attend the 9th edition of International Yoga Day at the United Nations Headquarters lawns in New York on June 21 during his official state visit to the United States.