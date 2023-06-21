'Honor to Meet Again': Elon Musk Says 'He is Fan of Modi' After 'Excellent Conversation' with PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tesla chief executive Elon Musk in New York and said he had “multifaceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality."

After the meeting, Elon Musk described his conversation with the PM Modi as excellent and said he is planning to visit India next year.

“It was excellent and a very good conversation. I am planning to visit India next year," Musk said.

In a separate tweet after the meeting, Elon Musk said, “It was an honor to meet again." He also asserted that India has more promise than any other large country and that he is incredibly excited about its future.

The Tesla chief executive also said that he is looking to invest in India “as soon as humanly possible."

“I am confident that Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible," Musk said when asked by reporters about Tesla’s plan to invest in India, adding he intended to visit the country next year.

“I would like to thank the prime minister for his support and hopefully we’ll be able to announce something in the not too distant future," he added.

In a separate video statement, Musk also lauded Modi, saying he “really cares about India because he is pursuing us to make significant investment in India." “I am a fan of Modi," he said.

“India has more promise than any large country in the world. He (Modi) really cares about India because he’s pushing us to make significant investments in India, which is something we intend to do. We are just trying to figure out the right timing," Musk said.

PM Modi met a range of personalities including author, economist, investor and other thought leaders upon reaching New York on Tuesday. Some of the notable personalities Modi met included author Nicholas Nassim Taleb, Falu Shah, Jeff Smith, Michael Froman, Daniel Russel, Elbridge Colby, Peter Agre, Stephen Klasko and Chandrika Tandon.