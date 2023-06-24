PM Modi US-Egypt Visit Highlights: PM Holds Meeting with Egyptian Counterpart Madbouly in Cairo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US was not about leveraging India to be a “counterweight" to China but to deepen ties, including defence cooperation, between the largest democracies of the world, a top White House official has said. Prime Minister Modi on Saturday left for Egypt after concluding his state visit during which he held wide-ranging talks with President Joe Biden and addressed the joint session of the US Congress.

He visited the US at the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. This state visit wasn’t about China. Look, India has challenges with China as well, right on their doorstep, but also more broadly in the region. And, clearly, the challenges presented by the People’s Republic of China to both our nations were on the agenda yesterday, no question about that, said John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House.

But this wasn’t about leveraging India to be some sort of counterweight. India is a sovereign independent state. They have their own foreign policy that they have to manage. And they live in a tough neighbourhood, he told reporters at a news conference here on Friday. Kirby said India is becoming an increasing exporter of security, which the US welcomes.