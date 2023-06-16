PM Modi In US: Prez Biden, First Lady to Host State Dinner; Egypt Visit On Way Back

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the United States on his first official state visit to the country, where he will attend a host of events- including a state dinner at the White House and bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden.

PM Modi will be flying to New York on June 20, where he will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21. In December 2014, the UN General Assembly had adopted a resolution proclaiming June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

Prime Minister will then travel to Washington DC, where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22 and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue.

Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of PM Modi on the same evening.

The prime minister will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on June 22 (Thursday) at the invitation of Congressional Leaders, including Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Speaker Charles Schumer.

He will be addressing the US Congress for the second time, becoming the first Indian PM to do so.

Prime Minister Modi will also attend a lunch hosted at the State Department by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on June 23. (Friday)

In addition to the official engagements, Prime Minister is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian Diaspora.

PM’s First Visit to Egypt

PM Modi will subsequently travel to Cairo to pay a State Visit to Egypt from 24-25 June 2023. Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi had invited the Prime Minister in January 2023 when he visited India on the Republic Day celebrations as the ‘Chief Guest’. This will be Prime Minister’s first visit to Egypt.

Apart from his talks with Sisi, Modi is likely to interact with senior dignitaries of the government and prominent personalities and the Indian community in Egypt as well.