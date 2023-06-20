'Some Say We're Neutral, But We Aren't': What PM Said on War, China | Quotes from WSJ Interview

Ahead of his first state visit to the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an interview to The Wall Street Journal, where he spoke about peace, war and India’s ties with China.

PM Modi said that some people say “India is neutral" when it comes to strained ties of some countries. Commenting on the notion, the prime minister said, “We are not neutral".

He further said that for normal ties with China, peace and tranquility in the border areas is essential. “India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity," PM Modi said.

Here Are Top Quotes from PM Modi’s Interview

• “All countries should respect international law and the sovereignty of countries. Disputes should be resolved with diplomacy and dialogue, not war. Some people say that we are neutral. But we are not neutral. We are on the side of peace…The world has full confidence that India’s topmost priority is peace."

• Modi said he has spoken several times to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

• He said he recently spoke to Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan in May. “India will do whatever it can" and supports “all genuine efforts to bring an end to the conflict and ensure enduring peace and stability", he said.

• “For normal bilateral ties with China, peace and tranquility in the border areas is essential. We have a core belief in respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, observing the rule of law and peaceful resolution of differences and disputes. At the same time, India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity."

• He said ties between New Delhi and Washington are stronger and deeper than ever.

• While talking about global politics, PM Modi also said, “India deserves a much higher, deeper and wider profile and role."

• On India’s desire to be part of the UN Security Council, the prime minister pointed to the country’s role as a contributor of troops to peacekeeping operations around the world. There has to be an evaluation of the current membership of the council and the world should be asked if it wants India to be there, he said.

• Modi said global institutions such as the UN must change. He said, “Look at the membership of key institutions — does it truly represent the voice of democratic values?" “A place like Africa — does it have a voice? India has such a huge population and is a bright spot in the global economy, but is it present?"

• “Let me be clear that we do not see India as supplanting any country. We see this process as India gaining its rightful position in the world," Modi told the newspaper. “The world today is more interconnected and interdependent than ever before. To create resilience, there should be more diversification in supply chains," he said.