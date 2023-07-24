National Security Advisor Doval Attends BRICS NSA Meet

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Monday attended the meetings of the NSAs of the BRICS member states in the South African capital of Johannesburg.

The meeting is chaired by South African minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Russian NSA Nikolai Patrushev, Chinese diplomat Wang Yi and other NSAs from member countries and friends of BRICS were also invited to attend the summit.

“This is a time for us to seek resilience and extend friendship to our people and it is for that reason that South Africa deemed it fit to invite the friends of BRICS to join us so that we can converse as a family on this day and charter a way forward," Ntshavheni said, referring to the ‘Friends of BRICS’ group which also includes Iran, Belarus and the UAE.

Advertisement

It is unclear if Doval will have bilateral meetings with Wang Yi or Nikolai Patrushev.

During the meeting, the NSAs are exploring how to develop a security cooperation mechanism for the BRICS nations amid several geopolitical security threats. The NSA will also discuss traditional and non-traditional security threats in a coordinated manner, build solidarity and coordinate

traditional and non-traditional security threats in a coordinated manner, enhance solidarity and coordinate development for the fundamental benefit of members and the international community, the Economic Times said in a report.