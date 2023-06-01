Trends :OdishaSean HannityHui MuslimsQuebecIran Hostage
Home » World » NATO Chief to Visit Turkey to Push Sweden Membership as Minister Says 'All Commitments' Fulfilled

NATO Chief to Visit Turkey to Push Sweden Membership as Minister Says 'All Commitments' Fulfilled

Erdogan has accused Sweden of being a haven for 'terrorists', especially members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party

Advertisement

Published By: Majid Alam

AFP

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 13:02 IST

Oslo, Norway

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrives for a Foreign Affairs Council at the EU headquarters in Brussels on May 23, 2023. (AFP)
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrives for a Foreign Affairs Council at the EU headquarters in Brussels on May 23, 2023. (AFP)

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday said he would visit Ankara “in the near future" to push the ratification of Sweden’s membership, after the re-election of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“I’m confident of course that Sweden will be a member, and then we’re working for that to happen as early as possible," Stoltenberg said at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo.

Stoltenberg said he had already spoken to Erdogan by phone earlier this week to “highlight the importance of making progress" on Sweden’s membership.

Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO countries that have yet to ratify Sweden’s membership bid.

Finland formally joined the alliance in April.

Erdogan, who was re-elected Sunday for another five-year term as Turkey’s president, has accused Sweden of being a haven for “terrorists", especially members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said Stockholm had fulfilled “all the commitments" to join NATO and urged Turkey and Hungary to allow his country into the alliance.

“It is time for Turkey and Hungary to start the ratification of the Swedish membership to NATO," he said.

“This was never a sprint, it’s a marathon, and we now see the end of it."

Billstrom pointed to the entry into force on Thursday of new terror legislation in Sweden as the last step under an accord signed with Turkey last year.

Billstrom said he hoped to see a big step made towards membership at a meeting with representatives of Turkey in the coming weeks.

“Following that meeting, the ratification will happen," Billstrom insisted.

top videos
  • Shahid Kapoor On Who Can Replace Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan: 'NOBODY!' | Bloody Daddy | EXCLUSIVE
  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu Raises A Toast For Her Friendship With Vijay Deverakonda; And We Are In Awe
  • Sara Ali Khan Makes A Case For Sharara Sets & Anarkali Suits For Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Promotions
  • Deepika, Ranbir At YJHD Reunion | Aamir & Kapil's Bromance | Madhuri & Karisma's Dance Of Friendship
  • SidKiara's Insta PDA Lights Up Internet | Parineeti Mum On Wedding Date | Ranveer's Hollywood Dreams

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

    first published: June 01, 2023, 12:51 IST
    last updated: June 01, 2023, 13:02 IST
    Read More