Nawaz Sharif’s Return, Elections, Economy: Pakistan Bigwigs’ Dubai Meet Triggers Debate on Shake-Up

Important political decisions are on the cards as top leaders of ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance parties — Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) — are in Dubai for special discussions on general elections, Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country and the next government.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari landed in Dubai via a special plane on Sunday while Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif arrived in UAE a day earlier.

Nawaz Sharif reached Dubai from London on Saturday afternoon while his daughter and PML-N Senior Vice President & Chief Organiser Maryam arrived with her son Junaid Safdar and other members of the family at the same time from Lahore.

The bigwigs of the PML-N-led coalition government discussed prevailing economic challenges, upcoming general elections, Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan and power-sharing formula in the Dubai huddle.

According to sources, Nawaz held several important meetings in Dubai where the road map for his return was discussed in detail including Pakistan’s economic and political future.

A PML-N source said the former premier will be returning to Pakistan in the near future; discussions focused on resolving legal entanglements that could prevent Nawaz’s return, with the expectation expressed that a solution will be found soon.

Nawaz was convicted in a corruption case and has been living in London since 2019 on the pretext of ill health.

PM Shehbaz Sharif has formed a legal team, led by Federal Minister of Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, and other legal experts to pursue other cases of Nawaz.

ARY news, quoting sources, said the committee will speed up the process of dissolution of other cases against Nawaz and its disqualification to remove legal barriers in this return to Pakistan.