Home » World » Nearly 2,500 Indian Sikh Pilgrims Arrive in Pakistan to Celebrate Baisakhi

Nearly 2,500 Indian Sikh Pilgrims Arrive in Pakistan to Celebrate Baisakhi

ETPB chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani and Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Bandhak Committee Pradhan Sardar Ameer Singh received the pilgrims at the Wagah border.

Advertisement

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: April 09, 2023, 23:55 IST

Lahore

Under the provision of a bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines, Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year. (Image: Reuters)
Under the provision of a bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines, Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year. (Image: Reuters)

Nearly 2,500 Sikh pilgrims arrived here from India on Sunday via Wagah border to attend the ‘Vaisakhi Mela’ festivities in Pakistan.

“In the celebrations of the Sikh festival - Vaisakhi commonly known Baisakhi - 2,470 pilgrims arrived here from India under the leadership of Parbandhak Committee Shiromani Gurdwara’s Sardar Amarjit Singh," Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) spokesperson Amir Hashmi told PTI.

The ETPB looks after holy places of minorities in Pakistan.

ETPB chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani and Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Bandhak Committee Pradhan Sardar Ameer Singh received the pilgrims at the Wagah border.

Advertisement

Hashmi said the Sikh pilgrims were sent to Nankana Sahib under strict security where they would perform religious rituals at the birthplace of Baba Guru Nanak.

“The main event will be held on April 14 on Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hasan Abdal in which various political, religious and Sikh leaders will participate," he said.

He said the pilgrims will also visit Farooqabad, Kartarpur, Rohri Sahib, Aminabad before their departure for India on April 18.

Gilani said that all the arrangements for the Sikh yatrees have been made in the best possible way and they will be provided with all other administrative arrangements along with security, medical and travel arrangements.

SGPC leader Amarjit Singh Bhalipur said that Sikh pilgrims expressed his happiness.

He also stressed for ease in visa for pilgrims of both sides.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Aashi SadanaAashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honor...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: April 09, 2023, 23:54 IST
last updated: April 09, 2023, 23:55 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vaani Kapoor Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Release Of Pushpa 2 Poster, Citadel Screening, Premiere Of Jubilee Among The Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week