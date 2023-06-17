Trends :PM Modi US VisitUS ElectionAntony Blinken in ChinaBritish Airways TurbulenceJoe Biden
Home » World » Need More Tanks in Ukraine, Russian Defence Minister Shoigu Tells Kremlin

Need More Tanks in Ukraine, Russian Defence Minister Shoigu Tells Kremlin

Shoigu said more tanks are needed to meet the Russian forces’ needs in Ukraine following the launch of the counteroffensive.

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 15:09 IST

Moscow, Russia

Russian defence minister Shoigu visited a weapons manufacturing factory in western Siberia where he urged the makers to manufacture more tanks. (Image: Reuters)
Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Saturday called for more tanks to be manufactured “to meet the needs of Russian forces" in Ukraine after Kyiv launched a counteroffensive with Western arms.

Shoigu, who visited a military factory in western Siberia, stressed the need “to maintain the increased production of tanks" and better security features in armoured vehicles, the defence ministry said.

    • Shoigu said this was necessary “to satisfy the needs of Russian forces carrying out the special military operation" launched by Moscow in Ukraine in February last year, it added.

    Russia claims the Ukrainian counteroffensive has failed but Kyiv says it has retaken several localities and about a 100 square kilometres of territory, mainly on the southern front.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    About the Author

    Shankhyaneel Sarkar

    first published: June 17, 2023, 15:09 IST
    last updated: June 17, 2023, 15:09 IST
