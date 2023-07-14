Nepal Bans 'Non-Essential Flights' Including Sightseeing by Helicopters After Deadly Crash

Nepal’s aviation regulator has announced banning helicopters from conducting “non-essential" flights, including those for sight-seeing, for two months after a deadly crash near Mount Everest killed six people.

A Manang Air helicopter 9N-AMV crashed on Tuesday, killing all six people on board, including five members of a Mexican family who had gone for sightseeing.

“Non-essential flights like mountain flights, external load operations (sling flights) and showering of flowers by helicopters (will) be restricted till September," the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

The CAAN also said that the permission to helicopter operations, including rescue flights, will be centralized till September.

“Authority to issue permission to helicopter operations, including rescue flights, to be centralized at ATD during this monsoon till September with periodic review in weekly basis for the effectiveness of this provision," the statement read.

CAAN has formed a team for daily control and supervision of Helicopter and short takeoff and landing (STOL) operations, it added.

The Nepal government has formed a four-member panel to probe the deadly crash. The probe committee is headed by Budhisagar Lamichhane, joint secretary at the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Civil Aviation, according to the ministry sources.

The helicopter took off from Surke Airport in Solukhumbu district at 10.04 am for Kathmandu and suddenly lost contact at an altitude above 12,000 feet at 10.13 am.

The helicopter crashed in the Lamjura area of Likhupike Rural Municipality in the remote mountainous Solukhumbu district.