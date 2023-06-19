Nepal: Floods, Landslides Kill 6 People; 29 Missing in Rain-related Incidents

Rain-triggered floods and landslides have killed at least six people and injured as many across Nepal, police said on Monday.

Three persons died in Taplejung and one each in Paanchthar, Nuwakot and Sankhuwasabha districts, the Nepal Police said.

Three persons were injured in floods and landslides in Sankhuwasabha, two in Taplejung and one in Paanchthar.