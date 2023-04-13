Nepal: Four Indian Nationals Including at Least One from Bihar, Killed in Car Accident

Four Indian nationals were killed and another person was seriously injured when their car plunged into a ravine in a remote region in Nepal’s Bagmati province on Tuesday.

According to reports the accident occurred late Tuesday when the car, with a Bihar registration, carrying five Indian nationals lost control and plunged some 500 meters off the road into a ravine in the Sindhuli district of Bagmati province.

All four killed were males. Three died on the spot, District Police Superintendent Raj Kumar Silwal was quoted as saying by Kathmandu-based newspapers.

The SP said that one injured passenger, who was taken to the Sindhuli Hospital, died while undergoing treatment.

Another critically injured survivor was also rushed to the Dhulikhel Hospital for further treatment.

The bodies of the deceased could not be retrieved from the accident site, given the inaccessible geographical area.

Talking to PTI, Gautam Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Kalyanpur police station, Samastipur district, said, “One of the deceased, identified as Mrityunjay Kumar Singh, was a resident of Phulhara village that comes under the of Kalyanpur PS. We are in touch with his family members and also the competent authority for further details".

Despite repeated attempts, police at Samastipur and Patna have not been able to confirm the identity of the other Indians who died or were injured, though reports from Nepal suggest that the other victims were also residents of Samastipur.

