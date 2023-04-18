Trends :Yemen Stampede Pakistan US Gun LawsBali Nude Photo RowChina
Nepal: Indian Climber, 34, Goes Missing from Mt. Annapurna

Nepal: Indian Climber, 34, Goes Missing from Mt. Annapurna

Anurag Malu, a resident of Kishangadh in Rajasthan, went missing while descending from Camp III of Mt. Annapurna, and has gone missing since Monday

Published By: Rohit

PTI

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 00:50 IST

Kathmandu, Nepal

Malu was awarded REX KaramVeer Chakra and became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India, local media reports said.(Representative image)
Malu was awarded REX KaramVeer Chakra and became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India, local media reports said.(Representative image)

A 34-year-old Indian climber went missing from Mt. Annapurna in Nepal on Monday, an official of the expedition organiser said.

Anurag Malu, a resident of Kishangadh in Rajasthan, went missing while descending from Camp III of Mt. Annapurna, and has gone missing since Monday morning, Mingma Sherpa, chairman of Seven Summit Treks, which conducted the trekking expedition, told PTI.

Malu is on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000m and seven summits to create awareness about the UN Sustainable Development Goals, according to Himalayan Times newspaper.

“We had launched an extensive search for Malu shortly after he went missing. However, till evening we have not succeeded in locating him," Sherpa said.

“We will continue the search on Tuesday," he added.

Malu was awarded REX KaramVeer Chakra and became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India, local media reports said.

Annapurna is the tenth-highest mountain in the world, standing at 8,091 metres above sea level.

It is well known for the difficulty and danger involved in its ascent.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 18, 2023, 00:50 IST
