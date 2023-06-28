Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel Discharged from Hospital After Cardiac Treatment, Says Official

Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel, who recently underwent treatment related to a heart condition, was discharged from the hospital here on Wednesday, according to a statement issued by his office.

Paudel, 78, was undergoing treatment related to the heart at the Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Centre since June 17 after experiencing health complications.

"President Paudel has been discharged from the Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Centre on Wednesday. He has returned to the President's residence," the statement from the president's office said.

According to the doctors involved in his treatment, the president’s health condition is now normal.