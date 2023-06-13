Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel Hospitalised Again

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel was on Tuesday admitted to a hospital here after he complained of chest pain.

Paudel, 78, was admitted to the Bansbari-based Shahid Gangalal National Heart Centre at 11am, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported, citing the president's office.

"Nothing serious has happened to the President. He has gone to the hospital for regular tests," Niraj Bam, Paudel’s personal physician, was quoted as saying by the paper.

He is currently receiving treatment in the VIP section of the hospital.

In early April, Paudel had been admitted to Maharajgunj-based Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital twice after experiencing abdominal pain and shortness of breath.

Paudel was airlifted to India on April 19 for treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. He returned to Nepal after his health improved following his successful treatment for a chest-related ailment at the AIIMS.