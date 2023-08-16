Nepal Prime Minister to Embark on 10-Day US and China Visit Next Month

Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda" will leave for a ten-day official visit to the US and China on September 16. Prachanda will travel to the US first, where he will attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly, scheduled to take place in New York from September 18 to 26, the prime minister said while interacting with editors of major newspapers here on Tuesday.

Prachanda will address the UN General Assembly on September 21 in New York, according to sources close to the prime minister. After spending five days in the US, the Prachanda will fly directly to Beijing, embarking on a four-day journey to China.