Nepal's New President Ram Chandra Paudel to Take Oath on Monday

Nepal’s President-elect Ram Chandra Paudel will be sworn in on Monday at the Presidential Residence. Ram Chandra Poudel of the Nepali Congress was elected as the new president of Nepal on Thursday.

The oath of secrecy will be administered by Nepal’s Acting Chief Justice, according to ANI.

Poudel, a common candidate of the eight-party alliance that included Nepali Congress and Prime Minister ‘Prachanda’-led CPN (Maoist Center), received the vote of 214 lawmakers of parliament and 352 provincial assembly members.

With support from eight political parties, Poudel’s victory was certain. His rival Subas Chandra Nebmang had the support of former premier KP Sharma Oli-led CPN-UML.

This is the third presidential election in Nepal since the country became a republic in 2008. The tenure of the current president, Bidya Devi Bhandari, ended on Sunday.

Although the post of President is largely ceremonial, Nepal’s political parties have lately shown a growing interest in the post owing to the discretionary powers the Constitution accords to the post.

