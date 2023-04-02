Home » World » Nepal's New President Ramchandra Paudel Hospitalised After Complaining of Stomach Ache

Nepal's New President Ramchandra Paudel Hospitalised After Complaining of Stomach Ache

Ramchandra Paudel was admitted to Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu's Maharajgunj after he complained of stomach ache

Advertisement

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: April 02, 2023, 13:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Ramchandra Poudel won the Presidential election after beating his lone opponent Subash Chandra Nembang. (AFP)
Ramchandra Poudel won the Presidential election after beating his lone opponent Subash Chandra Nembang. (AFP)

Newly elected Nepal’s President Ramchandra Paudel has been admitted to a hospital in Kathmandu after he complained of stomach pain.

“He was admitted to the hospital late on Saturday, and is under observation," the hospital authorities said.

He was admitted to Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu’s Maharajgunj after he complained of stomach ache.

He was sworn in as the President last month on March 13. Poudel was elected by members of the Federal Parliament and provincial assemblies.

RELATED NEWS

Poudel, a former parliament speaker and senior leader of the opposition Nepali Congress party, won the election after beating his lone opponent Subash Chandra Nembang.

Advertisement

While Paudel secured 33,802 electoral votes, his rival Subash Chandra Nembwang secured 15,518 electoral votes, according to Nepal’s Election Commission.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

first published: April 02, 2023, 13:15 IST
last updated: April 02, 2023, 13:15 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+98PHOTOS

NMACC Opening Day 2: Gigi Hadid, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Kriti Sanon, Suhana Khan Attend

+15PHOTOS

Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Athiya Shetty Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week