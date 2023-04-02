Nepal's New President Ramchandra Paudel Hospitalised After Complaining of Stomach Ache

Newly elected Nepal’s President Ramchandra Paudel has been admitted to a hospital in Kathmandu after he complained of stomach pain.

“He was admitted to the hospital late on Saturday, and is under observation," the hospital authorities said.

He was admitted to Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu’s Maharajgunj after he complained of stomach ache.

He was sworn in as the President last month on March 13. Poudel was elected by members of the Federal Parliament and provincial assemblies.

Poudel, a former parliament speaker and senior leader of the opposition Nepali Congress party, won the election after beating his lone opponent Subash Chandra Nembang.

While Paudel secured 33,802 electoral votes, his rival Subash Chandra Nembwang secured 15,518 electoral votes, according to Nepal’s Election Commission.

