Nephew of Ex-PM Indira Gandhi's Assassin Held in New Zealand on Drug Peddling Charges

A relative of former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s assassin was held in New Zealand on charges of drug peddling, people familiar with developments told News18.

Police in New Zealand’s Auckland busted a drug racket after a raid at a local property in Manukau after which they recovered substantial amounts of methamphetamine concealed in beer cans.

The police ordered a probe and the trail led to the arrest of Baltej Singh.

Baltej Singh, is a nephew of Satwant Singh, who along with Beant Singh assassinated former prime minister Indira Gandhi on the morning of October 31. The duo shot at the former prime minister 16 times with an automatic gun and a pistol at point-blank range to retaliate against 1984 Operation Bluestar.

Advertisement

Local gurdwaras often hailed Baltej for being the nephew of Satwant Singh. The assassin’s brother and his family relocated to New Zealand in the 1980s and set up a small grocery store in Auckland.

A sudden increase in the wealth of Singhs came to the notice of people close to them. Baltej Singh’s father, who is also Satwant Singh’s brother, became the proprietor of a real estate firm named Ray White.

They also bought a house valued more than Rs 100 crore which raised a few eyebrows.

People familiar with developments also told News18 that Baltej is one of the primary masterminds and fundraisers for anti-India and pro-Khalistan demonstrations organised in New Zealand.

He is currently imprisoned and is undergoing trial for drug peddling.

Advertisement

People familiar with the developments said the incident sheds light on the “criminal background and dubious motivations" of pro-Khalistan demonstrators. It also sheds light on the support these movements have gained overseas whose sole aim is to tarnish India’s image in the global stage.

A separate report by New Zealand-based news outlet Stuff said members of the Aotearoa’s Sikh community held a protest in Aotea Square on March 21 to express support for controversial, separatist preacher Amritpal Singh.

(with inputs from Shalinder Wangu)

Read all the Latest News here