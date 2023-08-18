Trends :Children TrappedPM Modi BRICSPM Modi DiplomacyIndia ClubTrump Surrenders
New Covid Variant 'BA.2.86' Under Watch; Highly Mutated and Detected in Three Countries

New Covid-19 variant lineage BA.2.86 with high mutations is being tracked by US CDC. WHO classifies it as monitored variant. Insights into potential impact

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 09:45 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus, a type of virus linked to Covid-19. (Reuters File Photo)
Top US disease control agency has that it was tracking a new, highly mutated lineage of the virus that causes Covid-19. The lineage is named BA.2.86, and has been detected in Israel, Denmark and the United States.

“CDC is tracking a new lineage of the virus that causes Covid-19. This lineage is named BA.2.86, and has been detected in the United States, Denmark and Israel. CDC is gathering more information and will share more about this lineage as we learn it," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a post on messaging platform X.

This comes a few hours after the World Health Organization (WHO) said that it had classified BA.2.86 as a “variant under monitoring" due to the large number of mutations it carries. The global health agency said that, so far, only a few sequences of the variant have been reported from a handful of countries.

All viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, change over time, according to WHO. Most changes have little to no impact on the virus’s properties. However, some changes may affect the virus’s properties, such as how easily it spreads, the associated disease severity, or the performance of vaccines, therapeutic medicines.

In a statement posted on X, WHO said more data are needed to understand this Covid-19 variant BA.2.86 and the extent of its spread, but the number of mutations warrants attention.

“WHO is tracking 3 variants of interest and 7 variants under monitoring at the moment. WHO continues to call for better surveillance, sequencing, and reporting of #Covid19 as this virus continues to circulate and evolve," the agency added.

    • Dr. S. Wesley Long, medical director of diagnostic microbiology at Houston Methodist, explained to Reuters that the new lineage, which has 36 mutations from the currently-dominant XXB.1.5 covid variant “harkens back to an earlier branch" of the virus.

    He said it remains to be seen whether BB.2.86 will be able to out-compete other strains of the virus or have any advantage in escaping immune responses from prior infection or vaccination.

    first published: August 18, 2023, 09:40 IST
    last updated: August 18, 2023, 09:45 IST
