Home » World » 'New Thing to See Putin's Leadership Challenged': US

'New Thing to See Putin's Leadership Challenged': US

Prigozhin's Wagner has fought the bloodiest battles of the 16-month war in Ukraine

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 02:07 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

Miller said the events over the weekend reinforce Washington's concerns about the instability Wagner brings when it enters any country. (Reuters)
Miller said the events over the weekend reinforce Washington's concerns about the instability Wagner brings when it enters any country. (Reuters)

The U.S. State Department on Monday said the situation in Russia remains dynamic days after an aborted mutiny, adding it does not have any assessment about the whereabouts of the boss of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

“It is a certainly a new thing to see President Putin’s leadership directly challenged. It is a new thing to see Yevgeny Prigozhin directly questioning the rationale for this war and calling out that the war has been conducted essentially based on a lie," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

Prigozhin shocked the world by leading Saturday’s armed revolt, only to abruptly call it off as his fighters approached Moscow, the Russian capital, having shot down several aircraft but meeting no resistance on the ground during a dash of nearly 800 km.

Prigozhin’s Wagner has fought the bloodiest battles of the 16-month war in Ukraine.

The United States had communications with the Russian government on Saturday, both through U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy and at other levels.

    • Tracy told Russian officials that the United States expects Russia to uphold its obligations to protect embassy and diplomatic personnel.

    Miller said the events over the weekend reinforce Washington’s concerns about the instability Wagner brings when it enters any country.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    first published: June 27, 2023, 02:07 IST
    last updated: June 27, 2023, 02:07 IST
