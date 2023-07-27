Niger President Bazoum Overthrown: What We Know About the Coup So Far

President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger is facing a perilous situation as an apparent coup unfolded in the West African nation on Wednesday. The development came after a day of uncertainty as members of Niger’s presidential guard surrounded the palace and sealed off access to his residence and offices in the capital city of Niamey.

Despite attempts at negotiation, talks broke down, and the soldiers adamantly “refused to release" the country’s leader, leaving the nation’s political landscape in turmoil.

Why did Niger soldiers announce a coup?

In a late-night televised address, Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane said the soldiers have decided to put an end to the regime" of President Bazoum.

He said the deterioration of the security situation, and poor economic and social governance, were among the main reason for overthrowing the current government.

The group, which is calling itself National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, said it remained committed to its engagements with the international and national community.

Who is President Mohamed Bazoum?

Mohamed Bazoum, once seen as a pro-Western, democratically elected leader, faced a coup as soldiers claimed to have overthrown his government. Born in 1960 in Diffa, Bazoum was a founding member of the Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism.

He served as a key ally to former President Mahamadou Issoufou before winning the 2021 presidential election. The security crisis in Niger has led to coup threats, with previous attempts foiled by authorities.

What is the current situation in Niger?

After announcing the armed mutiny, the soldiers said “all institutions" in the country would be suspended, borders were closed and a curfew imposed “until further notice" from 10 pm to 5 am. They also urged external partners not to interfere.

There was no immediate indication of whether the mutiny was supported by other parts of the military. It was unclear where the president was at the time of the announcement or if he had resigned.

How the international community reacted?

US State Secretary Antony Blinken called for the “immediate release" of Bazoum, stating that the United States resolutely supports him as the democratically elected president.

“We condemn any efforts to seize power by force. We’re actively engaged with the Niger government, but also with partners in the region and around the world, and will continue to do so until the situation is resolved appropriately and peacefully," Blinken said on a visit to New Zealand.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “strongly condemned the unconstitutional change in government" in Niger. Guterres is “deeply disturbed" by the detention of President Mohamed Bazoum by members of the Presidential Guard, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Guterres called for an immediate end to all actions undermining democratic principles in Niger.