Nine Injured in Denver Mass Shooting amid Nuggets NBA Title Win Celebrations; Shooter Held

A mass shooting incident in Colorado’s Denver has led to nine injuries and left three victims in a critical condition in the wee hours Tuesday morning (local time).

A CNN report, citing the Denver Police Department, said that multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several people in the 2000 block of Market Street.

The police department in a subsequent tweet informed that those injured have been identified. “Nine total gunshot victims have been identified from the shooting in the 2000 Block of Market St, plus a suspect who also sustained a gunshot wound. 3 victims are in critical condition, the other victims & the suspect are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries," the police department said.

“This is a complex, ongoing investigation in its early stages. Preliminary info indicates multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several individuals. Updates will be provided as they become available," the DPD further added.

Raucous crowds were spotted all over Denver as they poured onto the streets after their local team - the Denver Nuggets - won the NBA. This is the first NBA title that the city has won as they defeated Miami Heat 94-89.

Reports by US-based news outlets said that shooting erupted a kilometre away from the arena. The suspect was arrested and the suspect also suffered gunshot wounds.

A report by the Mirror said that mashed glass and litter was found strewn in the crime scene. Investigators have reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

One individual who was injured took themselves to the hospital. A hit-and-run case was also reported from another location in Denver amid the celebrations. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the police said.

The NBA urged revellers to “celebrate safely" after the reports of the shooting and the hit-and-run hit news outlets and social media.