No Doubt Ukraine War Will Come Up During Biden and PM Modi Talks: White House

A top White House official on Tuesday said that the issue of war in Ukraine will definitely feature in discussions between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s first state visit to the country.

“There is no doubt in my mind the war in Ukraine will come up this week in the state visit with Prime Minister Modi. No question about it," said John Kirby, the White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications.

“To what degree they will talk about — a peace summit or a peace proposal — I can’t say right now," he added.

Kirby made these remarks in response to a question on the Ukraine conflict during a Foreign Press Center Briefing on the preview of the State Visit of Prime Minister Modi.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome as he arrived here on the first leg of his maiden state visit to the US.

Modi will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters and hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden in Washington.

From New York, Modi will travel to Washington D.C. where he will hold talks with President Biden.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said “This visit will be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of our partnership."

Modi said his discussions with President Biden and other senior US leaders will provide an opportunity to consolidate bilateral cooperation as well as in plurilateral forums such as G20, Quad and IPEF (Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity).

PM Modi’s US visit is expected to be a turning point in bilateral relations, focusing on deeper cooperation in the defense industry and sharing high technology.

The visit is anticipated to provide India access to critical American technologies that Washington rarely shares with non-allies, strengthening the new bond that encompasses not just global politics but also business and economics.

Washington and New Delhi, once marked by mutual suspicion during the Cold War, have been drawing closer for over two decades, with successive US presidents displaying bipartisan support for stronger ties with India.