'No One Able to Get Away': Russian Soldiers 'Swept Away' by Flooding from Nova Khakovka Dam Collapse

According to Pidlisnyi, the Ukrainian military officials were able to watch the events unfold through the use of drones and troops present near the river

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 12:47 IST

Kyiv, Ukraine

Streets are flooded in Kherson, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 7, 2023 after the walls of the Kakhovka dam collapsed. (Credits: Associated Press)

Russian soldiers were being swept away by raging floodwaters and running for their lives after the Nova Khakovka dam collapsed on Tuesday, a Ukrainian officer has claimed.

Captain Andrei Pidlisnyi claimed that Russian troops were killed or wounded in the chaos after the Kakhovka dam was ripped open. The officer suggested that Vladimir Putin’s soldiers may not have received an advance warning of what he claimed to be a Russian attack.

“No one on the Russian side was able to get away. All the regiments the Russians had on that side were flooded," Pidlisnyi reportedly said, according to CNN.

Both Ukraine and Russia have traded blame for the breach of dam on Tuesday, while President Vladimir Putin called the destruction a “barbaric act", in his first public reaction.

The breach of the dam in southern Ukraine took place as Ukrainian troops prepared to launch the offensive to recover lost territory.

Andrei Pidlisnyi further said he believed the Russians deliberately attacked the dam to disrupt Ukrainian forces’ plans for an upcoming offensive.

“Around 3 am, the enemy blew up the Kakhovka Hydro Power Plant in order to raise the water level to flood the approaches and the left bank of the Dnipro River, as well as the settlements located there. And to make it impossible for the Ukrainian armed forces to advance in the future," he said.

According to Pidlisnyi, the Russian military, located on the east bank of the river, suffered serious impacts due to the breach.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military officials were able to watch the events unfold through the use of drones and troops present near the river.

    • The police and troops in Kherson were bringing people out from inundated areas after the flooding while the Russian forces had kept shelling the residential neighbourhoods.

    It is not immediately clear whether the dam separating the Russian and Ukrainian forces in Kherson was attacked by the two of them or whether it collapsed due to structural damage.

    first published: June 08, 2023, 12:26 IST
    last updated: June 08, 2023, 12:47 IST
