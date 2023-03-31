'No One is Above the Law': Porn Star Stormy Daniels' Lawyer on Trump Indictment

No one is above the law, said the lawyer of porn star Stormy Daniels on Thursday shortly after the indictment of US former president Donald Trump in the hush-money payment case.

“The indictment of Donald Trump is no cause for joy," Clark Brewster tweeted. “Now let truth and justice prevail."

A New York grand jury has reportedly voted to indict the former president over hush money payments covering up his affair with Daniels.

Advertisement

The historic indictment of the 76-year-old Republican is certain to upend the current presidential race in which Trump hopes to regain office.

And it will forever mark the legacy of the former leader, who survived two impeachments and kept prosecutors at bay over everything from the US Capitol riot to missing classified files — only to land in court over a sex scandal involving Stormy Daniels, a 44-year-old adult movie actress.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office confirmed that it had contacted Trump’s lawyers Thursday evening to “coordinate his surrender" for arraignment in New York — with the felony charges against him to be revealed at that point.

Trump slammed the decision to indict him over hush money payments made to a porn star, raging against prosecutors and his political opponents.

Advertisement

“This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history," he said in a statement. “Even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats — the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country — have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt," he said.

The former US President vowed to take revenge as he plots to return to the White House in the 2024 election.

(With AFP inputs)

Read all the Latest News here